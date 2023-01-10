Seal Beach volunteers, officials provide free sandbags ahead of storm

You can find a list of fire stations providing sand bags at OCFA.org

The West County Community Emergency Response Team filled sand bags up for the community Monday morning.

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The West County Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, is made up dedicated volunteers filling free sand bags ahead of another storm.

On Monday, they were at the Eighth Street beach entrance in Seal Beach.

"We've had sandbags available for the past several weeks just in anticipation of these winter storms, but this is the first time this year, or this storm season, that we've had the CERT teams filling up sand bags for the community. In the past, we've made the bags available for people to self-fill themselves," said Nick Nicholas, Captain at the Seal Beach police department.

For some residents, last week's storm caused damage.

The say they're preparing for more rain ahead of time this week.

"We've been worried it's going to start rotting the windows and coming in the windows actually, so I'm getting bags," said Lorie Tannourji, a Seal Beach resident.

You can find a list of fire stations providing sand bags on the Orange County Fire Authority website.

Last week's storm flooded beach parking lots and caused damage to the pier in Seal Beach.

On Monday, crews were working to clean up the damage.

"The last storm did require the use of our heavy equipment such as our dozers that came out and provided assistance. We've had a great partnership with the city of Seal Beach, so we're going to continue that, and they key is to be in constant communication and monitor the situation," said Thanh Nguyen, fire captain at the Orange County Fire Authority.

