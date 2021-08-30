lightning

Lifeguard killed, 6 others injured after lightning strike on New Jersey beach

By
SEASIDE PARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey lifeguard has died and six others were injured after being struck by lightning while on the beach Monday afternoon.

It happened in the area of 21st Avenue beach in Seaside Park.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the death, saying in a statement, "Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today's horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured."

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office says six others were injured in the incident, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

The Berkeley Township Police Department is handling the investigation.

"I've spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time," Murphy added.

The lifeguard has not been identified.

This is the second young New Jersey lifeguard that has died in recent weeks. On Aug. 19, Norman Inferrera, a rookie lifeguard in Cape May, was rowing a lifeguard boat when a wave knocked him unconscious. He died at the hospital days after the accident.

Cape May officials are now re-examining the use of surfboats following Inferrera's death. The Press of Atlantic City reports that Cape May lifeguards won't train or use the boats for the rest of the year amid a re-examination of their role.

