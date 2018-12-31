Security guard charged with murder after killing homeless man at Hollywood Walgreens

EMBED </>More Videos

Attorneys for the family of a homeless man who was fatally shot by a Walgreens security guard in Hollywood earlier this month are expected to announce a wrongful death lawsuit against the company.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A security guard has been charged with murder after killing a man at Walgreens in Hollywood.

Donald Vincent Ciota II, a resident of Covina, faces one count of murder with an allegation that he used a firearm as a deadly and dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

On Dec. 2, Ciota confronted 21-year-old Jonathan Hart, who was suspected of shoplifting inside the store, located on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Avenue. There was a physical altercation, and Ciota pulled out his firearm, shooting Hart in the back as he ran away, prosecutors said in a press release.

Ciota is being held on $3 million bail. If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 50 years to life in state prison.

Attorneys for Hart's family have also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walgreens and are seeking $525 million. Attorney Carl Douglas says Hart was not shoplifting.

"Jonathan Hart was profiled because he was homeless. He was harassed because he was gay, and he was shot because he was black," Douglas said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfatal shootingwalgreenslapdHollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
$525M suit to be filed in shooting of man at Hollywood Walgreens
Man fatally shot by security guard at Hollywood Walgreens
Top Stories
Worker in Sun Valley killed after vehicle lifted by floor jack falls
Police shoot, wound knife-wielding man in Van Nuys, LAPD says
NYE around the world: Revelers say hello to 2019
Wild police chase ends in Sherman Oaks with driver in custody
California pet stores to be only allowed to sell rescue animals
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
DTLA New Year's party expecting 50,000
UCLA fires Steve Alford after woeful start to season
Show More
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
VIDEO: Burglar breaks into Venice home of paralyzed man
PG&E could face murder charges in California wildfires, AG says
2 dead after fire destroys Hemet home
Raiders could play all home games in London next year
More News