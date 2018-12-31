HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A security guard has been charged with murder after killing a man at Walgreens in Hollywood.
Donald Vincent Ciota II, a resident of Covina, faces one count of murder with an allegation that he used a firearm as a deadly and dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.
On Dec. 2, Ciota confronted 21-year-old Jonathan Hart, who was suspected of shoplifting inside the store, located on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Avenue. There was a physical altercation, and Ciota pulled out his firearm, shooting Hart in the back as he ran away, prosecutors said in a press release.
Ciota is being held on $3 million bail. If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 50 years to life in state prison.
Attorneys for Hart's family have also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walgreens and are seeking $525 million. Attorney Carl Douglas says Hart was not shoplifting.
"Jonathan Hart was profiled because he was homeless. He was harassed because he was gay, and he was shot because he was black," Douglas said.