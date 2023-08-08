Security guard at Hollywood Ralphs shoots, kills person after assault

LAPD Lt. Robert Peters discusses a fatal confrontation between a security guard and an individual at a Ralphs store in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A supermarket security guard fatally shot a person who attacked him at a store in Hollywood on Monday, police said.

The deadly confrontation happened around 3 p.m. at a Ralphs store in the 5400 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators say there was a confrontation between a security guard and a person at the store.

The individual at one point armed themselves with a heavy fire extinguisher and was using it as a weapon to attack the guard, according to LAPD Lt. Robert Peters. The person then put the extinguisher down and start using a screwdriver to attack.

Peters said the guard was trying to back up and fired one shot, hitting the person in the upper body.

The guard then called 911 and attempted to render aid.

The individual was brought to a local hospital and later declared dead.

The cause of the confrontation was under investigation. The gender, age and identity of the person who died was withheld pending notification of next of kin.