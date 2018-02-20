Sedan of missing man Joshua Thiede found in Los Angeles neighborhood

The vehicle of missing man Joshua Thiede, who is an Uber and Lyft driver, was found in an area of Los Angeles just east of Hollywood Monday. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES
The vehicle of missing man Joshua Thiede, who is an Uber and Lyft driver, was found in an area of Koreatown Monday.

Authorities said the vehicle, a 2014 black Nissan Altima sedan with California license plates 7CSD450, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Kingsley Drive.

A resident in the area had spotted the car and said it had been sitting in a spot for some time, authorities said. The person called the city and that's when it was found to be connected to Thiede's case.

Thiede, 29, was last seen on Feb. 11 around 11:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Wilshire Boulevard in the city. He has not been seen or heard from since then. His mother said their family cellphone plan revealed that her son or someone using his phone called 911 on Feb. 12, but did not say anything and hung up.

Two pings showed his last known whereabouts were in two spots in the Pico-Union area. It was unclear if he was working with either rideshare company that night.

His cellphone was not found in his vehicle, authorities said.

On Sunday, more than a week after Thiede went missing, his friends and family passed out and posted fliers around downtown L.A. to spread the word and ask for the public's help.

He is described as white with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds. It was unknown what he was wearing.

Uber and Lyft were made aware of the situation and are working with law enforcement to help with the investigation.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be made to (877) LAPD-24-7.
