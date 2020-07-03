Education

University of Texas at San Antonio offering class about Selena this fall

It took 25 years, but late musical icon Selena Quintanilla now has a Texas college course exploring her life and career. Beginning fall 2020, the University of Texas at San Antonio will begin offering Selena: A Mexican American Identity and Experience. The course will employ the pop star's image, use of language, and the media coverage surrounding her career and death to map out the historical trajectory of Tejana/o Mexican-Americans in Texas.

"When I got to UTSA five years ago, I was surprised that someone hadn't already done a class like this," says the course's instructor, Dr. Sonya M. Aleman, associate professor of Mexican American studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

"To me, it makes perfect sense that there would be (a class) where Selena's the springboard to talk about issues of representation, identity, and race and racialization."

Read more from our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan antoniotexas newsschoolselena
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly all SoCal beaches to close over July 4 weekend
Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
Vanessa Guillen bludgeoned to death on TX base, family attorney says
Susie Rabaca remembered by family, friends for her fighting spirit
Torrance Tirade: Woman seen in anti-Asian rant facing battery charge for 2019 altercation
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm over 2,000 cases for 5th day in a row
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
Show More
Moviegoers flock to drive-in series at Rose Bowl
Marriage proposal banner falls from the sky in Orange
Video shows bird carrying large fish over Myrtle Beach
MLB cancels 2020 All Star Game; Dodgers will now host 2022
Dodgers to hold first team workout
More TOP STORIES News