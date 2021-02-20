Seniors line up for free food and hygiene kits in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- This week the Inglewood Airport Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers and other organizations to host a food and hygiene drive at the Inglewood Senior Center."It brings me joy," said the president of the Inglewood Chamber Halimah Ginyard. "It brings me joy just to see people, you know, saying thank you, they send us cards, which warms our heart."The chamber has been hosting a food giveaway bi-weekly since March, but this was the first time they added the hygiene kits to the giveaway."To pass out hygiene kits and food for those who are able who've been laid off," said community member Edward Edwards. "It's the most outstanding thing that they can do."The hygiene kits include things like body wash, razors and deodorant. Chamber officials said they surveyed the Inglewood seniors and tried to provide their community with things they need."We do surveys to find out what the seniors need," Ginyard said. "And this was something that they said that, that they were in need of."They passed out 100 meals and 100 hygiene kits to Inglewood community members and chamber officials said this couldn't have happened without all the volunteers and donations from the community."We've been blessed, we must be blessing to others," said founder of local non-profit Big John Cares. "I live in this community, we thrive in this community, I work in this community and it's important that we give back. I can never lose sight of that."