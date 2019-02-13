Crazy turbulence and injuries, but the @delta crew handled it perfectly, even the emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/NoJWLp5GUv — joe justice (@JoeJustice0) February 13, 2019

Severe turbulence rocked a flight out of Orange County, leading to several injuries, strewn belongings and an early landing.Video of the aftermath shows passengers' belongings all over the floor of the aircraft and what appears to be a drink cart tipped over.Compass Airlines Flight 5763 took off from John Wayne Airport Wednesday morning heading for Seattle, but was forced to land in Reno.The plane nose-dived twice during the flight, according to passenger Joe Justice."Crazy turbulence and injuries, but the Delta crew handled it perfectly, even the emergency landing," Justice tweeted.Compass is a regional airline that operates flights on behalf of Delta and American Airlines.Three people were reportedly sent to the hospital with injuries.Passengers were expected to be loaded into another aircraft to continue their trip to Seattle.