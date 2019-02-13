Severe turbulence rocks OC-Seattle flight, causing injuries, diverted landing

EMBED </>More Videos

Severe turbulence rocked a flight out of Orange County, leading to injuries, strewn belongings and an early landing.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Severe turbulence rocked a flight out of Orange County, leading to several injuries, strewn belongings and an early landing.

Video of the aftermath shows passengers' belongings all over the floor of the aircraft and what appears to be a drink cart tipped over.

Compass Airlines Flight 5763 took off from John Wayne Airport Wednesday morning heading for Seattle, but was forced to land in Reno.



The plane nose-dived twice during the flight, according to passenger Joe Justice.

"Crazy turbulence and injuries, but the Delta crew handled it perfectly, even the emergency landing," Justice tweeted.

Compass is a regional airline that operates flights on behalf of Delta and American Airlines.

Three people were reportedly sent to the hospital with injuries.

Passengers were expected to be loaded into another aircraft to continue their trip to Seattle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deltaair travelairplaneflight divertedflight emergencyOrange CountySanta Ana
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Holy Fire burn area
Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe
Man in prison confesses to 90 murders that went from LA to Florida
Arrest made after boy, 10, shot in head on 15 Fwy in Phelan
LA gang sweep nets dozens of arrests
Deputies seek help to ID Rosemead gunman
LA sex assault suspect killed in North Carolina police shooting
Show More
Superbloom expected in March at Carlsbad field
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
More News