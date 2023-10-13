Violent 71-year-old sex offender flees from treatment program in Los Angeles, prompting search

A search continued for a potentially armed 71-year-old sex offender with an unspecified mental health disorder who absconded from his state-mandated treatment program in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search was continuing Thursday for a potentially armed 71-year-old sex offender with an unspecified mental health disorder who absconded from his state-mandated treatment program in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, John Carver, who also goes by Scott Carver and Michael Meadows, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Olympic Boulevard and Masselin Avenue. Police said he allegedly cut off an electronic monitoring device and fled on foot, possibly toward San Vicente Boulevard and Sierra Bonita Avenue.

Detectives described Carver as a 5-foot-11-inch white man weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown and gray hair and green eyes. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Carver's whereabouts was urged to contact 911 or local law enforcement. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.