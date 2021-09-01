LAPD searching for man who broke into UCLA student's apartment, groped her while sleeping

The break-in happened Friday around 4 a.m. in the 11000 block of Strathmore Drive. A college student woke up in her apartment to find a man standing over her and groping her over her clothes.
She jumped up and pushed him away and chased him out of the apartment.
He was seen driving off in a four-door gray Ford Fusion.
Police are concerned there may have been similar incidents in the area and are asking anyone with evidence or tips to come forward.
"We really need the public's help in finding this dangerous suspect and predator," said LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow. "Because an individual that is bold enough to walk into an apartment at night and sexually assault a female at 4 in the morning is somebody we really need to get off the street."
Police released a sketch of the suspect and described him as a white male, around 25-30 years old, with brown hair and short facial hair. He stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium-heavy build.
Residents are also reminded about taking precautions, including locking doors and windows at night, and maintaining exterior video and lighting systems.
Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD detectives at (213)473-0447. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)