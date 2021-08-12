vaccines

LIVE: San Francisco mayor announces indoor vaccine mandate

By Stephanie Sierra
EMBED <>More Videos

SF mayor announces indoor vaccine mandate

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco will become the first major U.S. city to require full vaccination for patrons at certain indoor establishments.

Proof of vaccination will be required for patrons and employees in indoor settings that include bars, restaurants, clubs, theaters and entertainment venues, as well as indoor gyms and other fitness establishments. This does not include individuals ordering or picking up food or drink to go. There will not be a negative test option.

San Francisco's order also creates a new proof of vaccination requirement for large events at indoor venues, requiring attendees who are age 12 or older at events with 1,000 people or more to provide proof of vaccination. Previously, state and local rules required proof of vaccination or testing to attend indoor mega-events with 5,000 people or more. Under the updated San Francisco order, providing a self-attestation of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in lieu of proof of vaccination are no longer options for people 12 and older to attend these indoor large or mega-events. Sponsors of outdoor events with more than 5,000 people attending are strongly urged to require proof of vaccination for patrons and staff.

The health order also extends vaccination requirements to certain health care providers -- including workers at adult day centers, residential care facilities, dental offices, home health aides and pharmacists, who are not included in the state health order on vaccinations.

The health order requirement for proof of full vaccination for patrons goes into effect on August 20 and for staff goes it will go into effect on October 13.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesemploymentsan francisco city hallcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinelondon breed
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VACCINES
LA County reports 700% increase in COVID hospitalizations since June
Booster shots for immunocompromised: FDA authorization expected
Fake COVID vaccine card sales are ramping up online
COVID increases risk of premature birth, study shows
TOP STORIES
Santa Barbara dad confessed to killing kids in Mexico, FBI says
LA County reports 700% increase in COVID hospitalizations since June
OC father marks daughter's 1st birthday after pregnant wife killed
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
Schwarzenegger's message to anti-mask protesters: 'Screw your freedom'
SoCal Lyft driver left bloodied after vicious attack by passenger
Melrose Avenue: Shoe store worker fatally shot after raffle dispute
Show More
CA community colleges offering affordability to attract students
Cape Cod shark: Man catches great white while fishing in MA
Pasadena school district welcomes students back for on-campus learning
Field of Dreams: Yankees, White Sox to play at iconic Iowa cornfield
Rams hosting free football and cheerleading clinics for kids
More TOP STORIES News