LIVE: San Francisco mayor announces indoor vaccine mandate

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco will become the first major U.S. city to require full vaccination for patrons at certain indoor establishments.Proof of vaccination will be required for patrons and employees in indoor settings that include bars, restaurants, clubs, theaters and entertainment venues, as well as indoor gyms and other fitness establishments. This does not include individuals ordering or picking up food or drink to go. There will not be a negative test option.San Francisco's order also creates a new proof of vaccination requirement for large events at indoor venues, requiring attendees who are age 12 or older at events with 1,000 people or more to provide proof of vaccination. Previously, state and local rules required proof of vaccination or testing to attend indoor mega-events with 5,000 people or more. Under the updated San Francisco order, providing a self-attestation of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in lieu of proof of vaccination are no longer options for people 12 and older to attend these indoor large or mega-events. Sponsors of outdoor events with more than 5,000 people attending are strongly urged to require proof of vaccination for patrons and staff.The health order also extends vaccination requirements to certain health care providers -- including workers at adult day centers, residential care facilities, dental offices, home health aides and pharmacists, who are not included in the state health order on vaccinations.The health order requirement for proof of full vaccination for patrons goes into effect on August 20 and for staff goes it will go into effect on October 13.