LB BBQ restaurant Shady Grove Foods staying open after support from city officials and the community

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Earlier this month, the beloved Long Beach BBQ restaurant Shady Grove Foods announced they were closing its doors at the end of December, nearly a year and a half after opening. Father and son duo, David and Dennis Robicheau said they didn't have the funds to get a permit for their smoker, the secret to creating their smokey, tender meat.

"When we announced we closed, so many people came in and voiced their concerns and said they were sad to see us go," said co-owner Dennis Robicheau.

David and Dennis said they have been smoking the meat offsite, which has caused them to sell out faster, limiting their business.

"Let's say we get a good rush at lunch and it depletes the ribs and tri-tips, it's too late in the day to do it all over again," said co-owner David Robicheau.

But as soon as the community heard the news about them closing, there was an overwhelming number of customers eager to try their Long Beach-style BBQ, including the Long Beach mayor.

"This is a great local business; they have great food. We want to see them thrive, but we also know that some of our small businesses who are taking the next step need a little bit more help and support," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

Richardson said he is working closely with David and Dennis to keep the restaurant open.

"Their team is going to help us with the permit and planning and kind of walk us through and tell us what we need," Dennis Robicheau said.

Customers said the restaurant has unique and spicy flavors that you can't find anywhere else and they're happy the restaurant is staying open.

"There's so many different things on the menu, that I have to switch It up all the time because I love everything," said customer Jill McCombs.

David and Dennis said they are optimistic about the restaurant's future and they will continue smoking the meat offsite until they can get a permit.

