Muralist demanding justice from hospital bed after being hit by car

Shakir Manners was on his way to finish painting a mural in South Los Angeles when an SUV hit him and eventually drove off.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Shakir Manners, also known as Shak, is a muralist.

His passion and purpose revolve around art and painting in different communities.

On July 22, Manners says he was on his way to finish up a mural in South Los Angeles.

Manners says he was on Van Ness Avenue and West 67th Street when he was hit by a brown SUV while driving on his Super73 bike.

"As im kind of falling forward, the SUV rolls over my bike and my legs, I slam my head on the payment, I get dragged a little bit, and as I'm getting dragged, I see pedestrians telling the car, 'Yo, stop. You hit someone,'" Manners said.

Manners clothing was still left at the scene of the accident almost a week later.

"Everyone helped me to the side of the road and when I was on the side of the road, I looked at my leg more closely and I saw that my bone was kind of coming out of my actual leg," Manners said.

LAPD says the driver was a female and stopped to help Manners, but then took off and never identified herself. South traffic division detectives are still investigating and trying to find her.

Manners said he was released from the hospital Tuesday, and a fellow artist finished the mural he was working on for him. He says he won't be able to get back to painting for six to eight weeks.

Manners says his bike is destroyed, but that his friend created a GoFundMe to raise money to get a new one.

He said other bikers have rallied behind him and that the Super73 bike company has even reached out to help.

"I'm thankful I'm alive. I will be walking again, dancing again, and painting again, you know. Just give me a couple months. I think I'll be alright," Manners said.

