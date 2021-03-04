all good

"Sharing Love With Others" organization helps feed the homeless during the pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- Sharing Love With Others is an organization started two years ago by Maxine Sealey.

Her goal was to help the less fortunate, specifically the homeless on Skid Row. Through her organization, they are able to provide 400 meals weekly, plus water, hygiene kits, clothing and more.

The group of volunteers distribute food every Saturday to Skid Row, an area with thousands of homeless.

"My parents taught me that you should treat people the way you would want to be treated if you were in the situation," said Sealey.

Stephanie Yu discovered "Sharing Love with Others" and fell in love with what they do so she became a regular volunteer.

"This is a huge passion of mine," said Yu.

Sealey grew up in Panama and says her upbringing instilled in her the desire to help others. Her mother would remind her that all people, no matter what their circumstances, are human and need to be treated as such.

Sealey says they are in need of volunteers and donations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lakabchomelessall goodcommunitylocalish
ALL GOOD
Wedding chapel brings Las Vegas flair to Long Island
Salvation of Sorrows is bringing haircuts to the homeless.
78-year-old lifts over 400lbs
Local laundromat, community group provide food to those in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Rain, snow moving through SoCal
SoCal storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
Diamond Bar standoff: Woman, girl emerge from car after tear gas used
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
More TOP STORIES News