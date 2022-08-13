WATCH LIVE

Homeowner opens fire on 3 suspects during apparent home invasion in Sherman Oaks

The suspects took off as soon as shots were fired, police said.

Tim Pulliam Image
ByTim Pulliam via KABC logo
12 minutes ago
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man came face to face with three armed suspects who tried breaking into his Sherman Oaks home.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive.

Police said the homeowner ran back into his bedroom, grabbed a gun, and started shooting at the suspects.

That's when the suspects immediately took off, police said.

No injuries were reported and a description of the suspects wasn't immediately released.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

