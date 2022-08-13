Homeowner opens fire on 3 suspects during apparent home invasion in Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man came face to face with three armed suspects who tried breaking into his Sherman Oaks home.
It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive.
Police said the homeowner ran back into his bedroom, grabbed a gun, and started shooting at the suspects.
That's when the suspects immediately took off, police said.
No injuries were reported and a description of the suspects wasn't immediately released.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.