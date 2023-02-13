Homicide investigation underway after call of shots fired in Sherman Oaks; 1 man dead

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was found dead and another was taken into custody after a report of shots fired in Sherman Oaks Monday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the reported shooting near Ventura and Van Nuys boulevards around 3:30 a.m.

A man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken into custody but authorities did not say whether he was the suspected shooter.

It's unclear whether the incident occurred at a residence in the area or on the street.

A homicide investigation is underway.

