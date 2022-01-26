Caught on video: Man gets watch stolen after fender bender in Sherman Oaks, LAPD investigating

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Robbers steal man's watch after fender bender in Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A disturbing video of a man getting robbed in Sherman Oaks following a traffic collision is going viral, and is now the subject of a police investigation.

Los Angeles police detectives say a man got out of his car after a minor fender bender over the weekend in Sherman Oaks, and that's when the two people in the other vehicle assaulted him, taking his watch.

The 19-second video was posted on social media and shows the two individuals forcibly telling the victim to take his watch off and give it to them.

A police report has been filed and detectives ask anyone who recognizes the robbers, or their voices, to call LAPD.

No further details were immediately known.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sherman oakslos angeles countycrimelapdrobberylos angeles
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Portola HS basketball player target of racist slurs during game
Woman says Brianna Kupfer murder suspect also chased her
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule
Scientists monitoring new omicron subvariant BA.2
Homeless camp near SoFi Stadium removed ahead of Super Bowl
On the 2nd anniversary of the Kobe Bryant crash, trial nears
LA County extends eviction protections due to COVID pandemic
Show More
California judge delays enforcement of part of new bacon law
Shooting at Agua Dulce fire station prompts lawsuits against LA County
San Jose becomes 1st in US to require gun liability insurance
Video shows anti-masker lashing out at kids in La Crescenta
Super Bowl: Every fan at SoFi Stadium to receive KN95 mask
More TOP STORIES News