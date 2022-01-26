Caught on video: Man gets watch stolen after fender bender in Sherman Oaks, LAPD investigating

Los Angeles police detectives say a man got out of his car after a minor fender bender over the weekend in Sherman Oaks, and that's when the two people in the other vehicle assaulted him, taking his watch.
The 19-second video was posted on social media and shows the two individuals forcibly telling the victim to take his watch off and give it to them.
A police report has been filed and detectives ask anyone who recognizes the robbers, or their voices, to call LAPD.
No further details were immediately known.