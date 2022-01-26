Caught on video: Man gets watch stolen after fender bender in Sherman Oaks, LAPD investigating

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A disturbing video of a man getting robbed in Sherman Oaks following a traffic collision is going viral, and is now the subject of a police investigation.Los Angeles police detectives say a man got out of his car after a minor fender bender over the weekend in Sherman Oaks, and that's when the two people in the other vehicle assaulted him, taking his watch.The 19-second video was posted on social media and shows the two individuals forcibly telling the victim to take his watch off and give it to them.A police report has been filed and detectives ask anyone who recognizes the robbers, or their voices, to call LAPD.No further details were immediately known.