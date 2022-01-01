shooting

At least 6 injured during shooting at grocery store shopping center in South LA, LAFD says

It happened at a strip mall located at 10211 S. Avalon Blvd., just outside of a Superior Grocers grocery store.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least six people were injured during a shooting at a shopping center on Friday in South Los Angeles, according to authorities.

It happened at a strip mall located at 10211 S. Avalon Blvd., just outside of a Superior Grocers grocery store.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said multiple people are being rushed to the hospital.

Several of the patients were shot while others suffered graze wounds, LAFD said. One suffered a glass injury, according to the fire department. A spokesperson told Eyewitness News one of the shooting victims is reportedly a 54-year-old woman who was shot in the back.

No information on a suspect or suspects has been made available.

The area surrounding the shopping center has been closed off as officers and paramedics continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

