The company said the one-stop-shop kitchen appliance was the top seller on Walmart.com over the holiday shopping weekend and the number one item purchased by shoppers in 33 different states.
Elsewhere, shoppers scooped up gadgets en masse. Apple products were top sellers in eight different states while the Google Chromecast was highly sought in California, Delaware and Florida. Laptops were the top item in New Hampshire and Oregon, while the District of Columbia went straight for Sceptre 50-inch televisions.
Toys were popular, too: LEGO Classic Creative Boxes were the hot item in New York while "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" topped the list in Rhode Island.
Industry-wide, Cyber Monday is expected to have hit $7.9 billion, up 19.7 percent from last year, according to projections from Adobe. Thanksgiving Day generated $3.7 billion in online spending, up 28 percent, while Black Friday brought in $6.2 billion, a 23.6 percent increase from a year ago, Adobe said.
Here are the most popular Walmart.com items in 48 states and the District of Columbia from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Walmart did not release data for sales in Alaska and Hawaii:
- Alabama: Straight Talk Apple Prepaid iPhone 6
- Arizona: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Arkansas: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- California: Google Chromecast
- Colorado: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Connecticut: HP 15.6-inch Laptop
- Delaware: Google Chromecast
- District of Columbia: Sceptre 50-inch Class LED TV
- Florida: Google Chromecast
- Georgia: Straight Talk Apple Prepaid iPhone 6
- Idaho: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Illinois: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Indiana: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Iowa: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Kansas: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Kentucky: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Louisiana: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Maine: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Maryland: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Massachusetts: Apple iPad
- Michigan: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Minnesota: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Mississippi: Straight Talk Apple Prepaid iPhone 6
- Missouri: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Montana: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Nebraska: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Nevada: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- New Hampshire: Lenovo 15.6-inch Ideapad
- New Jersey: Apple iPad
- New Mexico: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- New York: LEGO Classic Creative Box
- North Carolina: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- North Dakota: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Ohio: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Oklahoma: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Oregon: Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook
- Pennsylvania: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Rhode Island: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- South Carolina: Straight Talk Apple Prepaid iPhone 6
- South Dakota: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Tennessee: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Texas: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Utah: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Vermont: Straight Talk Prepaid Apple iPhone 6
- Virginia: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Washington: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- West Virginia: Straight Talk Apple Prepaid iPhone 6
- Wisconsin: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
- Wyoming: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt
The Associated Press contributed to this report.