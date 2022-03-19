Electric shuttle service gives free rides in Leimert Park amid high gas prices

LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's quick, it's quiet, and best of all it's free. And not surprisingly, Leimert Park residents are falling in love with this neighborhood shuttle."Especially in these times. Gas is going up, people need this," said Melvina Mccullouth.The shuttle is thanks to a state grant. It runs seven days a week and provides door-to-door service."People almost don't believe it is free. We say no, it's no cost to you. Just download the app, request the shuttle, it will take you home," said Joe Ward-Wallace.The electric shuttle has been picking up passengers since the start of the pandemic. Not surprisingly, with gas prices at historic highs it is now very popular."This is not just a one-time offering. It's an asset; a community owned asset. To be able to connect the dots for people especially in these tough times," said Jesse Clarke.It's a clean air ride that doesn't cost riders a penny. The Leimert Shuttle has locals breathing easier in more ways than one.