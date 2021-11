SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- Thousands of people were left without power in Silver Lake after a driver of a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole and took off.It happened early Monday morning on Sunset Boulevard and Micheltorena Street.Investigators say the truck caught on fire after it hit the pole.The Los Angeles Police Department says the driver fled the scene and no injuries were reported.Meanwhile, about 3,000 people were without power as of 6 a.m.LAPD said crews spend the majority of the morning working in the area.