Silver Lake fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested after car found in Hemet auto shop

A victim of a hit-and-run in Silver Lake is shown on breathing tubes at a hospital. (KABC)

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An arrest has been made in the case of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 35-year-old father in Silver Lake.

Edras Velasquez was hit while riding as a passenger on a moped-type scooter in September. The crash left him in a coma, and he later died.

A $50,000 reward is being offered to find the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Silver Lake.



Investigators arrested 33-year-old Roberto Garcia-Martinez of Echo Park after several tips from the public led to the recovery of the suspected vehicle in the city of Hemet, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in a press release.

Deputies from the Hemet Police Department and Riverside's Sheriff's Department-San Jacinto Station assisted in the recovery of the vehicle and other key pieces of the vehicle at a local auto body shop, police said.

Two men riding a motorized scooter are in critical condition after being struck in a hit-and-run incident in Silver Lake Tuesday.


This case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office next Tuesday, authorities said.

LAPD said Garcia-Martinez was booked for an unrelated outstanding warrant. His bail was set at $10,000.

Velasquez left behind a wife and two children.

Surveillance video showed there was a female passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Investigators are urging that female passenger to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.
