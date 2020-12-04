Silver Lake residents want relaxed street parking to return

SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- Silver Lake residents want the city to bring back relaxed street parking.
"I just don't understand how you can reconcile sheltering at home, while the city's enforcing parking citations at the same time. I just don't get it," said Silver Lake resident Albert Andrade.
In March, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced relaxed street parking. It was part of his safer-at-home order. But on Oct. 15, street sweeping started up again.
On Nov. 2, a program called Early Pay L.A. launched. It offers a $20 discount to people who pay for their citations within 48 hours.
But like many residents nearby, Andrade said he is struggling with this.
"I work out of my car for about an hour just waiting for a spot to open up. I've seen a lot of people do that. Some people just give up and just own up to the fine. They just leave their car in a street sweeping zone," he said.
A common street sweeping fine is about $73. And residents in this area face street sweeping twice a week.
General Manager of the Bureau of Street Services Adel Hagekhalil said he's sympathetic to residents. But they're doing what has to be done.
"It's required by law. Our stormwater permits require that we clean trash to prevent it from going into our storm drains and into our waterways," said Hagekhalil.
Hagekhalil said the bureau is barely catching up to the trash that's accumulated over the past few months during relaxed parking.
The Silver Lake Neighborhood Council recently voted to send a letter to Garcetti asking him to reinstate relaxed parking.
Andrade wrote the letter.
"Despite being unemployed, I have a lot of free time. And I just want to be able to advocate for my neighbors," said Andrade.
