I.E. senior laces up her Silver Sneakers, shows it's never too late to embrace fitness, health goals

RIVERSIDE (KABC) -- Staying active and keeping fit can make a big difference as you get older. The "Silver Sneakers Award" honors those who help set the standard. That definitely includes 74-year old Vivian Stancil, who embodies the belief that it's never too late.She spends much of her time at the 24-hour fitness in Riverside. But this - has been a journey. Vivian is blind. When she was 50 years old and 320 pounds, she decided enough was enough. Not only did she learn to swim - she lost 100 pounds and got hooked! Stancil started competing in the National Senior Games, collecting several medals along the way."I look at my body just like an automobile and if you're not working that automobile it's not going nowhere," said Stancil.Bo Walter, General Manager of the 24hr Fitness Riverside studio, is a fan."Vivian Stancil, absolute inspiration - not only does she come in with her husband, she walks in like she owns the place," said Walter.Recently Stancil was honored with a Silver Sneakers award, a national fitness program for seniors. She's proof of what hard work and dedication can do to improve one's health and well-being.