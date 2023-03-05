WATCH VIDEOS

Entrance sign at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library vandalized ahead of DeSantis visit

Sunday, March 5, 2023 9:36PM
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are seeking the person who vandalized the entrance sign at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley overnight.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, employees on Sunday morning discovered the graffiti in black spray paint that read "Ron DeFascist."

Workers managed to remove the graffiti ahead of a scheduled appearance at the library by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the afternoon. The governor signed his new book at the sold-out event.

Police believe the vandalism took place during the night and there were no witnesses. No threats were made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (805) 583-6984.

