Society

Olympian Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens announce Valentine's Day engagement

EMBED <>More Videos

Simone Biles visits Texans training camp day after homecoming

HOUSTON, Texas -- Love is in the air! One of the greatest gymnasts of all time is engaged to be married.

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced their engagement Tuesday morning on social media.

The video above is from when Biles returned to the U.S. from the Olympics in August 2021.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote on her Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever and ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."



Biles and Jonathan have been together since early 2020.

"Woke up this morning with a fiancée," Owens said on his Instagram.

According to posts from the couple, it appears the engagement happened on Valentine's Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasengagementolympicsgymnasticshouston texansu.s. & worldsportssimone bilescelebrity engagements
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
California indoor mask mandate to expire, but not in LA County
Just announced: See who will host the 2022 Oscars
Burglars ransack Placentia home, steal cash and spray paint dog
Unruly passenger hit by coffee pot, stopped from opening door: Witness
Cooler conditions with chance of rain on tap for most of SoCal Tuesday
San Francisco police used rape kit DNA to arrest victim, DA says
Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington
Show More
Gang members get 12-year sentence for Beverly Hills robbery, shooting
Video: LA firefighter falls through collapsing roof of burned garage
CA school mask rules to remain in effect after mandate expires
Woman surprises 400 NC widows with flower bouquets
Disneyland celebrates Rams' Super Bowl win with parade
More TOP STORIES News