Trouble on Sixth Street Bridge subsiding after LAPD increases patrols: 'I feel safe'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After weeks of street takeovers, illegal stunts and all sorts of trouble on the Sixth Street Bridge, things seem to finally be getting better.

The bridge, which connects Boyle Heights with the downtown Arts District, has been closed several times since it opened July 10 due to what police called "illegal activity."

The Los Angeles Police Department has since stepped up its patrol efforts, and families visiting the bridge said they're already seeing a difference.

"I feel safe," said Alex Acosta of Compton. "My brother is only 10 years old, so I definitely would have worried about the safety last time, but this time, with all the lights and extra security, I feel much safer enjoying a nice evening with my family on a Sunday."

Meanwhile, more than $700,000 in funding from the city of L.A. to remove graffiti and provide other maintenance on the Sixth Street Bridge will have to wait after the City Council referred the matter to the Budget and Finance Committee Friday.

The City Council's Public Works Committee recommended last week that the council approve $706,000 toward maintaining the bridge. But on Friday, the council sent the item to the Budget and Finance Committee rather than take a vote on authorizing the funding.

Councilman Paul Krekorian, the chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, said the committee will take up the item quickly. He added the committee will consider additional funding sources due to "conflicting priorities."

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.