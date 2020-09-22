OC-based Sizzler files for bankruptcy, will keep locations open during restructuring

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- Mission Viejo-based steak chain Sizzler has filed for bankruptcy as it restructures operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Sizzler corporation owns 14 locations. There are 93 other restaurants that are franchises and those are not affected by this filing.The company said the goal is to keep its restaurants open during the bankruptcy process.Sizzler expects to emerge from bankruptcy within 120 days.The company was founded from a single Sizzler Family Steak House that opened in Culver City in 1958.