Latest smash-and-grab in Los Angeles highlights increasing risk of robbery, violent crime

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thieves have targeted yet another high-end retailer on the Westside of Los Angeles, this time using a van to smash through a window at a Chanel store.The smash-and-grab, in addition to a series of other robberies, has police warning residents and shoppers in the area to take precautions.The latest incident took place on North Robertson, when a group of about eight suspects pulled up in a white cargo van and two other vehicles, rammed the front glass of the retailer and grabbed items out of the display window before taking off.Work was underway later Wednesday to board up and repair the damaged storefront.In the meantime, the LAPD recently issued a crime alert for residents and visitors to the city of Los Angeles.In particular the department is warning about follow-home robberies in which suspects see individuals wearing expensive jewelry, including watches and necklaces, and follow them home from nightclubs and high-end restaurants in Los Angeles.The department issued a series of tips, including being aware of your surroundings, being cautious about displaying expensive jewelry and reporting suspicious activity to the police."We believe there's a component here of helping to prevent these, by being mindful of your surroundings, recognizing that currently there's a troubling trend of suspects targeting individuals with expensive jewelry, expensive items of clothing and purses, and the risk to those individuals' safety is real," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.Last week, LAPD officers exchanged gunfire with robbery suspects who tried to steal an expensive watch near Melrose and Fairfax. An officer was shot in the leg.Many residents say they are distressed by what appears to be an increase in violent crime and robberies."Hearing this on the news, for someone to do that is so close to home," said Los Angeles resident Denise Devine. "It's scary. Very, very scary."