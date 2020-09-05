Calabasas warns people to watch out for rattlesnakes Labor Day weekend

If you're out and about this holiday weekend, look out for these guys! Summer heat means rattlesnakes. Resident Kristine Clark captured these images near de Anza Park. Stay alert and keep pets near you at all times. pic.twitter.com/Qs1ZWjTOcc — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) September 4, 2020

Temperatures across the Southland are expected to push well above the triple digit mark for most locations over the next three days. Consequently, California's Independent System Operator has declared a Flex Alert starting Saturday at 3 p.m.

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Aside from the sweltering heat wave expected this Labor Day weekend, rattlesnakes will be another thing to watch out for when going out.The City of Calabasas tweeted out a video Friday taken near de Anza Park.The City is reminding everyone summer heat means rattlesnakes.It's a good reminder to stay alert and keep your pets near you at all times.