Sheriff's helicopter crew rescues off-roader stranded overnight in deep snow near Lytle Creek

A San Bernardino County sheriff's helicopter crew rescued a man after his vehicle got stuck in deep snow on a trail near Lytle Creek.

LYTLE CREEK, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino County sheriff's helicopter crew rescued a man who was stranded for hours overnight after his vehicle got stuck in deep snow on a trail near Lytle Creek, authorities said.

According to a news release, 31-year-old Brandon Henson traveled to Coldwater Canyon on Tuesday to go off-roading. As he drove on the trail, his vehicle became disabled in about four feet of snow, which continued to fall in the area.

Henson tried to dig his vehicle out but was unsuccessful, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. He was able unable to place a phone call for help due to poor cellular reception.

At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Henson was able to send a text message to his girlfriend, notifying her that he was stranded in a remote area.

"No further communication was established with Henson and limited information was available on his whereabouts," the news release said. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the sheriff's dispatch center received a 911 call from Henson's girlfriend.

Deputies from the sheriff's Fontana station responded to assist in the search effort, but the heavy snowfall prevented patrol vehicles from reaching the isolated area.

A sheriff's helicopter was summoned to the area and aviation deputies located Henson with his vehicle.

"The crew of 40 King 1 confirmed the area was inaccessible by ground units and Henson would need to be rescued from the location based on current snow conditions," the statement said.

The helicopter landed in a nearby location and made contact with the stranded driver, who was uninjured.

Henson was then airlifted to the sheriff's training academy, located near Glen Helen Raceway.