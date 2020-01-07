shooting

2 Wisc. kids shot after throwing snowballs at passing vehicle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Milwaukee police say a driver allegedly shot two kids Saturday night after they threw snowballs at a car.

"All I heard was just the shots, I just heard the shots. It was so close," said Ravell Davis.

Davis said just before 8 p.m., he and his family dove to the ground when they heard gunshots ring out outside their home.

"Me and my wife, we got 6 kids, we in the kitchen [and] all of the sudden you hear all these loud booms, so I actually told everybody to get down," he described.

Police say a group of kids were throwing snowballs at cars when one snowball struck a white Toyota. They say the driver of that car then opened fire on the kids and took off, reported WISN.

The gunman hit a 12-year-old girl twice and a 13-year-old boy in the arm.

Despite very little snow still left on the ground, neighbors say they are still surprised to find out this shooting all started because of some kids throwing snowballs at cars.

"That's what happened," one neighbor said. "A snowball?"

Officers continued to investigate and search for surveillance video at the Housing Authority office.

"It's getting bad, you know, it's ridiculous when you look outside and the front and side of your house is taped off," Davis said. "It's getting real crazy now."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinshootingu.s. & worldchild shot
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
LAPD officer to be arraigned for off-duty shooting of fellow officer
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested in shooting of friend while camping
Man hit in El Paso shooting dies months after attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News