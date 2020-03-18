Coronavirus

SoCal couple stranded on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jim and Connie Alderson are on their 10th cruise. It was supposed to be memorable - they're celebrating their 50th anniversary.

But what they may remember most is not being able to get off the ship.

"We were close to Lima, Peru when the ship suddenly turned around. We found out we couldn't get in. Peru wouldn't let us in," said Jim Alderson.

Social distancing: What is it, and how it slows spread of coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

What social distancing is and tips to prevent the spread of disease



Then the ship was turned away in Chile. Several South American countries closed their ports over COVID-19 concerns.

They don't believe there's any confirmed cases on board the Oceana Marina.

"We left home in February, and the coronavirus wasn't near what it is today," said Connie Alderson. "It's very surreal."

"This is one of those life events that you're going to remember exactly where you were when this happened," she added.

The ship is now headed for the busy Panama Canal. So it could take a while before they reach Miami.

MORE: Coronavirus map shows where COVID-19 has spread in US

"We still don't know if we're going to be quarantined when we get to Miami. We're hoping we get time off for good behavior," Jim said.

He explained some on board are worried about running out of needed medication. Oceana Cruises said it has fully equipped medical staff on board.

Through it all, the Southern California couple remains lighthearted.

"There's going to be something about having ground under our feet that's going to give us some sense of relief, I'm sure," said Connie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscruise ship
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News