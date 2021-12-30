SoCal ski resorts adding thick snow layer during recent storms

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The winter storm is welcome news for local ski resorts.Southern Californians are flocking to places like Mountain High resort in Wrightwood.Many are skiing and snowboarding.Some are just hanging out on local hillsides for sledding and snowball fights. For families who choose that option, local residents remind them to obey local parking restrictions and keep the roads clear.Last week's storm already brought plenty of fresh powder and this week should see another two feet.Kids were enjoying their last few days of freedom before returning to school."Fresh powder," said one youngster on the slopes. "I just love snowboarding."Chains were not needed early Wednesday, but they likely will be a requirement as a new storm moves in. The snow started Wednesday afternoon, shrouding the mountain in fog."Just come prepared," said Mike Childress with Mountain High resort. "The road gets bad. They don't always get it plowed in time so make sure you pack those chains or you have four-wheel drive and just be prepared and be smart."