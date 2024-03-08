SoCal storm causes Oscars red carpet evacuations; host Jimmy Kimmel excited to take the stage

A "red carpet evacuation." Late Thursday afternoon, about 200 people working on preparations for the Oscars had to stop working for their own safety due to a weather threat.

A "red carpet evacuation." Late Thursday afternoon, about 200 people working on preparations for the Oscars had to stop working for their own safety due to a weather threat.

A "red carpet evacuation." Late Thursday afternoon, about 200 people working on preparations for the Oscars had to stop working for their own safety due to a weather threat.

A "red carpet evacuation." Late Thursday afternoon, about 200 people working on preparations for the Oscars had to stop working for their own safety due to a weather threat.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- A "red carpet evacuation." Late Thursday afternoon, about 200 people working on preparations for the Oscars had to stop working for their own safety due to a weather threat.

When the team working on the Oscars' red carpet arrivals area got the news that a storm front was moving in, they moved everyone out.

"Lightning got within 10 miles of us and our rule is six to eight, but I have the, you know, the authority to make the decision and we shut it down. We've got a couple hundred guys out here and it's not worth anyone getting injured," said Joe Lewis, a red carpet producer.

Across town at The Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica, Best Actor nominee Cillian Murphy from "Oppenheimer" was among the guests. The annual non-profit event celebrates Irish actors and filmmakers.

"We're just so flattered, you know, that it's been celebrated this way and that so many people went to see it, and it should be a good weekend," Murphy said.

We'll find out Sunday if Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel has any jokes with Murphy in mind. Kimmel has been working on the show for months. He says all the jokes are written and he can't wait to deliver them.

"You have these jokes that hopefully you're very proud of and you have to enjoy delivering them, and I know that sounds very obvious but it's not so obvious--at least it wasn't too obvious to me until relatively recently in my life," said Kimmel.

RELATED | Prepping for 4th Oscars, Kimmel says partnership with wife makes it all possible

Kimmel knows you're in for some fun, but some of it is a secret.

"On one hand, you want people to know who's going to be there so that they make sure to watch, but on the other hand, you gotta surprise the people, too," Kimmel said.

George: "When it comes to Barbie, will we see, say, Barbie Streisand at the Oscars?"

Kimmel: "Oh, Barbie Streisand. That's good. This is why you need to be hosting this thing."

George: "If I'm hosting the show and the producers say--"

Kimmel: "You are hosting the show."

George: "Oh God, no."

Kimmel: "This is why I've asked you to come here. I have news for you. I am busy on Sunday and I would love--listen, the jokes are written. I think you'd be fine."

George: "I know how to read a TelePrompter."

Kimmel: "You can read the TelePrompter. You'll be perfectly fine!"