New exhibit at Union Station displays LA communities through the eyes of local artists

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new art exhibit is on display at Union Station displaying L.A. communities through the eyes of local artists.

Miki Yokoyama is showing her artwork as part of a new exhibit called "Journeys Continued: L.A. Communities through the Eyes of Artists." Her designated location: Malibu Bluff Park.

"I felt like, deeply, the feeling, and this is everything I saw there, in my imagination too," said Yokoyama.

She is one of 12 artists that Metro Art chose for the series.

"It's just artists' visions and imaginations around neighborhoods or cities throughout L.A. County that they know and love really well," said Heidi Zeller. "It's just something special, something unique about those communities like landmarks, special places, so they're illustrating that for us."

Through the project, William Acedo discovered beauty in the industrialized part of Irwindale.

"If you walk a little bit, and walk up onto the Santa Fe reservoir and look up, you would see Mt Baldy, Mt San Antonio, 10,000 foot mountain capped in snow," said Acedo.

Stas Orlovski showcases Exposition Park, which includes USC where he went to graduate school

"I had a relationship with the neighborhood, I felt I had connections to it, I can speak to it, so I came up with an idea and they selected it," said Orlovski.

The art exhibit runs through the end of the year. For more information, visit metro.net/art.