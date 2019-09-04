15 people become American citizens before Dodgers game

It was held before Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
The judge administered the oath from behind home plate, while the 15 people, coming from places like Egypt, India, Mexico and Colombia, stood near the pitcher's mound.
Before tonight’s game, 15 candidates took the Oath of Allegiance to become naturalized citizens of the United States. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Axb04ykTDg— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 4, 2019
The Dodgers won the game; their magic number to clinch the National League West Division is now 5 games.
KFSN-TV contributed to this report.