A look inside iconic Manny's Bike Shop in Compton

Manny Silva began fixing bikes in Chihuahua, Mexico, to support his family. When he emigrated to the U.S. in 1973, Manny's Bike Shop in Compton was born. Today, he specializes in custom low-rider bikes.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Manny Silva started fixing bikes as a 10-year-old in Chihuahua, Mexico, to help support his family. When he emigrated to the U.S. in 1973, Manny's Bike Shop in Compton was born.

Now, more than 45 years later, his shop specializes in custom low-rider bicycles. His chromed-out creations have become a staple in the Compton community.

"I love Compton because Compton loves me," Silva said.

On the outside, Manny's Bike Shop is dull and old, but what's on the inside is incredible. Epitomizing West Coast culture, these elaborate chrome-embellished two-wheelers are built behind closed doors by Manny, the "Godfather of Low-rider Bikes," with hydraulics and can cost up to $15,000.

The eye-catching bicycles are the offspring of low-rider cars and have been featured in many Hollywood movies and music videos.

