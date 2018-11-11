FULL BELLIES! One firefighter told me it’s his first hot meal in four days. #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/H1Yhf6EBgq — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) November 12, 2018

The owner of Tavern 101 Grill & Tap House, a restaurant that was under mandatory evacuation orders in Agoura Hills, opened his doors and kitchens to feed firefighters battling the Woolsey Fire.Marco, who owns the business, was one of the thousands of people evacuated in the community overnight Thursday. As he watched news coverage of the fires all day Friday, he realized he had to do something to help.On Saturday morning, he went to fire command and was cleared to reopen his business, where he cooked up hot meals for 700 firefighters.His sister-in-law said that at the end of the night, Marco was out of food and felt he needed to continue to help them.She reached out to the community and created a Venmo account, where $25,000 was quickly raised. People who donated money or came in to help the restaurant also created a Thank You banner for the firefighters and signed messages of love all over it.Within the past 24 hours, at least 1,000 firefighters have received a hot meal. Those firefighters also had time to sit down, watch television and rest before heading back out to protect homes and fight the Woolsey Fire.For anyone who wants to donate and help out, you may Venmo the account @Tavern101FeedsFirstResponders. Any money that is left over will be donated to a Woolsey Fire relief fund.