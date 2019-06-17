Homeless in Southern California

L.A.'s homeless: AIR7 HD takes aerial tour of homeless encampments in South Bay

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Chris Cristi from AIR7 HD flew over several South Bay communities on Friday to give the public a better view of what homeless people in those areas are facing.

Homeless in L.A.: Scope of growing problem can be seen in aerial tour of city

EMBED More News Videos

AIR7 HD took a tour of downtown Los Angeles to highlight just how bad the homeless crisis has become, showing a landscape dotted with tents throughout the area.



At the post office in downtown San Pedro, all four sides of the building had homeless tents with families and pets.

In between the industry and oil refineries in the Wilmington area are so many side streets where people have found places to park their vehicles and live in full time. Along Drumm Avenue, several campers were spotted parked, lining the entire block.

L.A.'s homeless: Aerial tour of Skid Row, epicenter of crisis
EMBED More News Videos

You can get a sense of the scope of the Southland's homeless crisis when you see it from the air. On Wednesday, Chris Cristi from AIR7 HD surveyed what can really be called the epicenter of this crisis - Skid Row.



Up the Los Angeles River from Long Beach, there are overpasses near the 710 and 405 freeways. Underneath Wardlow Road, there was an entire encampment set up with makeshift walls and space for the residents to collect their belongings and carry out their daily chores like laundry.

Next to the Virginia Country Club Gold Course in Long Beach is a set of train tracks dotted with homeless tents.

L.A.'s homeless: View from above shows homeless problem in San Fernando Valley
EMBED More News Videos

After spending the last couple of days in the Los Angeles basin to survey the city's homeless crisis, Chris Cristi from AIR7 HD flew over the San Fernando Valley, where thousands of homeless people live.



The largest concentration of homeless people living inside their vehicles is in Willowbrook. There were well over a dozen RVs and campers lining a block. Residents in the neighborhood, right next to the 105 and 110 freeway interchange, literally have a homeless encampment in their own backyard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyskid rowdowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiaeric garcettihomeless
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
Garcetti responds to Trump's comments on homelessness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News