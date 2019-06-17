L.A.'s homeless: AIR7 HD takes aerial tour of homeless encampments in South Bay

Homeless in L.A.: Scope of growing problem can be seen in aerial tour of city
At the post office in downtown San Pedro, all four sides of the building had homeless tents with families and pets.
In between the industry and oil refineries in the Wilmington area are so many side streets where people have found places to park their vehicles and live in full time. Along Drumm Avenue, several campers were spotted parked, lining the entire block.
Up the Los Angeles River from Long Beach, there are overpasses near the 710 and 405 freeways. Underneath Wardlow Road, there was an entire encampment set up with makeshift walls and space for the residents to collect their belongings and carry out their daily chores like laundry.
Next to the Virginia Country Club Gold Course in Long Beach is a set of train tracks dotted with homeless tents.
The largest concentration of homeless people living inside their vehicles is in Willowbrook. There were well over a dozen RVs and campers lining a block. Residents in the neighborhood, right next to the 105 and 110 freeway interchange, literally have a homeless encampment in their own backyard.