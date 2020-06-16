Society

All Black Lives Matter mural on Hollywood Boulevard staying put for now

After Sunday's massive All Black Lives Matter march through Hollywood, L.A. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell is seeking a permanent installation to the art.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mural along a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard that spelled out "ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER" will stay put for now.

After Sunday's massive All Black Lives Matter march through Hollywood, Los Angeles Councilman Mitch O'Farrell is seeking a permanent installation to the art that went viral on social media.

Crews on Sunday night began using power sprayers to wash away the all-capital letters painted in the color of the rainbow, but that work has been halted. Three letters were removed.

As thousands marched peacefully down Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, beneath their feet the mural-like letters read: "ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER."

An estimated 40,000 people turned out for the anti-racism solidarity demonstration. The protest march was meant to be a direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism and all forms of oppression, and was organized by the BLAC (Black LGBTQIA Action Committee).

"I've ordered the crews to stop removing the art installation, so it will be fully re-stored tomorrow," O'Farrell said.

O'Farrell announced he will introduce a motion to start the process to find a permanent space to commemorate the protest.

"We had a once-in-a-generation moment this weekend in Hollywood as tens of thousands gathered for a peaceful demonstration on one of the most recognizable boulevards in America," O'Farrell said in a statement. "We now have a chance to memorialize the movement in a meaningful way. I look forward to working with BLAC (Black LGBTQIA Action Committee) and other community members on this project."

So far, O'Farrell did not give details about what type of memorial he would like to see.

O'Farrell said the paint will be allowed to wear off naturally and says that the permit for the art installation was temporary, meaning that section of Hollywood Boulevard will have to open up for traffic at some point.
