Anaheim-based Northgate Market donates $50K to organizations that help DREAMers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Northgate Gonzalez Market announced it will donate $50,000 from May 1 sale proceeds to support organizations that help DREAMers.

"This contribution reflects the company's values and the care and concern the Gonzalez family has for the DREAMers who are trying, as our family did, to live the American dream," the company said in a press release.

The Anaheim-based Northgate Market grew from a single store to a chain of 40 stores throughout California. More than 5,000 people are employed with the company, according to the release.
