vista l.a.

Chicano artist reproduces historic LGBTQ protest signs

By and Jose Mayorquin
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Chicano artist Ruben Esparza creates works of art that educate and empower the LGBTQ community.

"I think the arts are very important for, not just the artists themselves, but also for culture," said Esparza. "I think it's important for us to remember our legacy as Queer folk to push forward like we've done in the past, even stronger."

Esparza's unique style fuses painting, drawing, and digital work with elements of Chicano and Queer culture. Through his art, and curating of exhibitions, he promotes a strong sense of activism. In his project entitled "From the Archives to the Archives" reproduces LGBTQ protest signs from the 60s through the 90s.

"I think it's important to learn the history," said Esparza. "They're reproduced as authentically as possible. I think that art is a very important mechanism to jolt people. And so I try to create works that jolt you, in a way."

Among his potent works, Esparza created a tribute to the victims of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016, most of whom were Latinos as well as LGBTQ. He painted all of the victim's names, using his own blood as ink. He also produces a protest series of anti-President Trump works which he deems to be therapeutic.

In his work as a curator, Esparza created a series of exhibitions entitled Queer Biennial, which promotes LGBTQ artists from all backgrounds and nationalities.

Learn more about Ruben Esparza at https://www.instagram.com/ruben__esparza/

For details about Queer Biennial, go to https://queerbiennial.org/

Esparza currently has an exhibition on display in Los Angeles at the Tom of Finland Foundation, a hub for LGBTQ artists from around the world.

For information on the Tom of Finland Foundation, visit https://www.tomoffinlandfoundation.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyartlgbtqlgbtq pridelatinolatino lifesocietypoliticsvista l.a.culture
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISTA L.A.
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
AIDS Monument celebrates 25th Anniversary
Pauly's Project brings joy to L.A.'s homeless community through music
Gaytino: Made in America film debuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News