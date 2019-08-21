Bicultural, lotería-inspired craft beer comes to SoCal

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Four Corners Brewery Co. is bringing its sabor to Southern California. They pride themselves in bringing together the culture of craft brewing with Mexican-American heritage.Introducing two of its flagship brews to Los Angeles fans; El Grito IPA and El Chingón IPA.The brewery is focused on the growing popularity of traditional Mexican import beers and the innovation of craft brewing.Bringing El Grito and El Chingón to Los Angeles is the company's first time branching outside of Texas where the award-winning craft brewery's beers are made."Four Corners Brewery Company is a reflection of where we're from...our community, this Mexican-American bicultural heritage, bicultural Latinos and it's reflective of our home ," said co-founder George Esquivel.