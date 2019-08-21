vista l.a.

Bicultural, lotería-inspired craft beer comes to SoCal

By Jessica Dominguez
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Four Corners Brewery Co. is bringing its sabor to Southern California. They pride themselves in bringing together the culture of craft brewing with Mexican-American heritage.

Introducing two of its flagship brews to Los Angeles fans; El Grito IPA and El Chingón IPA.

The brewery is focused on the growing popularity of traditional Mexican import beers and the innovation of craft brewing.

Bringing El Grito and El Chingón to Los Angeles is the company's first time branching outside of Texas where the award-winning craft brewery's beers are made.

"Four Corners Brewery Company is a reflection of where we're from...our community, this Mexican-American bicultural heritage, bicultural Latinos and it's reflective of our home ," said co-founder George Esquivel.

fcbrewing.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylatinolatino lifebusinesslifestylevista l.a.beer
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISTA L.A.
First Mexican-American craft beer
Spanish music director designate launches new era for LACO
LA bolero group Tres Souls releases 1st album
Ballet infused with Latino culture
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's deputy shot in shoulder and wounded at Lancaster station
Ontario woman's suicide notes detail plan to kill her 2 daughters: police
Suspect arrested in South L.A. double murder, authorities say
Nazi video scandal at O.C. school widens with new footage
Hotel cook arrested for threats against Long Beach hotel
Man arrested after using Band-Aids and gauze to repair flat tires
Man shoots Watts business owner after being told they weren't hiring
Show More
Man turns himself in after Pomona rock attack caught on video
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South LA
XFL unveils 8 new team names, including Los Angeles Wildcats
Suspected arsonist arrested for West Adams duplex fire
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
More TOP STORIES News