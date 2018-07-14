VISTA L.A.

Boyle Heights native's tequila-making dreams come

EMBED </>More Videos

After many years in the spirits industry, Miguel De Los Rios decided to make his dreams of owning his own tequila brand a reality. (KABC)

By Jose Mayorquin
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
After many years in the spirits industry, Miguel De Los Rios decided to make his dreams of owning his own tequila brand a reality.

The Boyle Heights native moved to Mexico to learn the craft of tequila making and launched Aguila Real Tequila.

"I had to learn about agave, learn the entire process from A to Z," de los Rios said.

From its quality taste to every detail of the bottle design, such as the eagle and serpent, they all have a special meaning and are a tribute to his Mexican heritage.

Miguel is living out his tequila dream.

Learn more at aguilarealtequila.com
