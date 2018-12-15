California text tax vote canceled after FCC ruling

FRESNO, Calif. --The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced on Twitter that they're no longer voting in January on the text tax that would have added a surcharge to text messages.
Here is an update to the #texting surcharge proposal before @californiapuc. pic.twitter.com/6QziYqQKXY— California PUC (@californiapuc) December 15, 2018
The decision came after the Federal Communications Commission ruled text messages are an "information service, not a telecommunications service."
According to KABC's sister station KGO-TV's media partner The Mercury News, that's important because critics say the commission cannot impose the tax without federal officials classifying text messaging as a "telecommunications service."
Assemblyman Jim Patterson said on Twitter to consider the text tax canceled.
"You can bet I'll keep a watchful eye on the CPUC for future attempts to tax our text messages, but for now we will consider the Text Tax cancelled."
BREAKING NEWS: The CPUC has cancelled the January vote on the #TextTax! You can bet I’ll keep a watchful eye on them for future shenanigans. For now...consider the Text Tax cancelled. pic.twitter.com/PK6b4CumeK— Jim Patterson (@JimPatterson559) December 15, 2018