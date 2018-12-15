TECHNOLOGY

California text tax vote canceled after FCC ruling

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced on Twitter that they've cancelled the January vote on the "text tax" that would have added a surcharge to text messages.

FRESNO, Calif. --
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced on Twitter that they're no longer voting in January on the text tax that would have added a surcharge to text messages.


The decision came after the Federal Communications Commission ruled text messages are an "information service, not a telecommunications service."

According to KABC's sister station KGO-TV's media partner The Mercury News, that's important because critics say the commission cannot impose the tax without federal officials classifying text messaging as a "telecommunications service."

Assemblyman Jim Patterson said on Twitter to consider the text tax canceled.

"You can bet I'll keep a watchful eye on the CPUC for future attempts to tax our text messages, but for now we will consider the Text Tax cancelled."

