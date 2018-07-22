Candytopia to end its run in Santa Monica

Candytopia is ending its sweet run in Santa Monica. The museum where candy is art and art is candy.The immersive art pop-up brings a sugar-coated dream world candy factory to life. The creators of Candytopia call it a one-of-a-kind sensory experience.The exhibit featured more than one dozen unique rooms and larger-than-life interactive art installations. Guests were treated to candy samples throughout the entire experience, but were asked not to taste the artwork.The sold-out sugar-coated exhibit will now take its show cross-country. Candytopia will open in Manhattan in August.