vista l.a.

CEO champions healthcare for farmworkers

By and Jessica Dominguez
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- In the early '70s, community activist Roberto Juarez, unknowingly found his life's mission. He saw farmworkers and their families in desperate need for quality healthcare in his hometown.

So he and a team of activists took action by starting a small free clinic based out of a motel in the city of Santa Paula in Ventura County.

"It was born through that free clinic effort of saying: these people need some service," Juarez said.

One of the largest farmlands in the nation, Ventura County is home to tens of thousands of farmworkers. In 1971, Roberto and his small group began to effort bringing quality healthcare and access to healthcare resources.

"In my previous life as a hospital administrator, and as an environmental health worker and public health worker for the county, I saw the need," Juarez said.

Then, in 1975 on Cinco de Mayo - "Clinicas del Camino, Inc." was born.

"80% of our population is probably farm workers. You start in medical, and you say: "well, what else do I need? Well I need a pediatrician, I got kids," expressed Juarez. "I need an OBGYN...I need an orthopedic surgeon...next you need dental, and from there it's grown."

'Clinicas' was also the first to offer psychiatry and psychology services in Ventura County. Today, there are more than 15 full-service health clinics with over 4,000 specialists.

Roberto was instrumental in creating a business model that was a one-stop shop, and made it a priority to accommodate farmworkers' schedules.

The healthcare clinic is also mobile, taking services to the people.

"It's important because patients can't always get to one of our sites, so we'll take 'em out to the fields, out to the schools. We'll do dental screenings with the children," Juarez said.

Even in the most perilous situations, the Clinicas team is there for their patients. In December 2017 when the Thomas Fire erupted in the hills of Santa Paula and quickly became the largest wildfire in California history at the time, the healthcare provider remained opened.

"Some of them lost their homes, some of them lost everything, so we said bring them in, we'll see you, we'll take care of your kids, and we'll feed them," remembers Juarez.

From improving access to quality healthcare to creating thousands of jobs, 'Clinicas' is a leader.

At the heart, Roberto is a community advocate -- doing what is right for others is something that has always come natural.

"It's been there in so many different areas, it's something that just kind of stays with you... As long as I do my job, and as long as I do it well, everything's okay. And everything's been okay now for a little over 41 years," Juarez said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthentrepreneurshiplatinobusinesssocietyhealthy livinghealth carevista l.a.health insurance
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISTA L.A.
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
AIDS Monument celebrates 25th Anniversary
Pauly's Project brings joy to L.A.'s homeless community through music
Artist creates empowering LGBTQ art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD officer arrested on multiple sexual assault charges
Drug lord El Chapo Guzman sentenced to life in prison
West Hollywood approves license for cannabis café
'Know your rights' workshops aim at helping L.A.'s immigrant community
L.A. parking program seeks to help homeless people sleeping in cars
Newport Beach tops list of best micro cities for quick getaways
Girl dies after being struck by golf ball hit by her dad
Show More
No bail for Mexican megachurch leader facing sex charges
Church sign saying, 'America: Love it or Leave it' sparks controversy
Man posed as rideshare driver to sexually assault woman in Temecula, officials say
Deputies: Man tied up wife's lover, cut off penis with scissors
Driver exiting car wash accidentally hits gas, ends up in water
More TOP STORIES News