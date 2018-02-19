SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --A special ceremony was expected to take place Monday to honor the birthday of the South Pasadena child who was killed by his own father.
Aramazd Andressian Jr., affectionately known as Piqui, would have turned 6 years old on Monday.
His mother, Ana Estevez, and the rest of her family are expected to attend a tree dedication at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia Monday afternoon.
The young child disappeared last April while visiting with his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., who later confessed to killing the boy.
Andressian Sr. was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
