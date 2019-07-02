Cities across L.A. County see new minimum wage increase

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new minimum wage increase has gone into effect in several areas across Los Angeles County.Cities in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Santa Monica and unincorporated areas of the county will see the hike.Employers with 26 or more employees must pay at least $14.25 an hour. Those with fewer than 26 must pay $13.25 an hour."These are the people who hold the city together, all the low wage workers, the people who clean your cars, the people who serve you in restaurants," said organizer Cipriano Belser.Organizers have also highlighted the challenges many workers who are not covered under the wage increase continue to face.Advocates are asking city and county leaders do more to protect all workers.The city of Los Angeles has an office designated to protect fair wages.While opponents had argued the increases could hurt business owners and force some restaurants to close, many areas will continue enforcing a gradual increase, with minimum wage reaching $15 an hour by 2021.